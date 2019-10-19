Dream11 Team

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 4, Women’s Big Bash League 2019 SS-W vs BH-W at North Sydney Oval in Sydney 1:40 PM IST:

After getting their campaign off to a winning start, Sydney Sixers will be back for their second game in which they lock horns with the Brisbane Heat. The Heats will be playing their tournament opener on Saturday at the North Sydney Oval. With big names featuring in both sides, it is expected to be a mouthwatering encounter. During the last season, these were the two finalists, hence it is a good opportunity for the Sixers to avenge their defeat from last year.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women will take place at 1.10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

SS-W vs BH-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Beth Mooney (VC)

Batters – Ashleigh Gardener (C), Maddy Darke, Mikayla Hinkley, Kirby Short

All-Rounders – Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris

Bowlers – Marizanne Kapp, Lauren Smith, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince

My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney (VC), Ashleigh Gardener (C), Maddy Darke, Mikayla Hinkley, Kirby Short, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Lauren Smith, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince

SS-W vs BH-W Probable Playing XIs —

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (c), Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Jodie Hicks, Marizanne Kapp, Maddy Darke, Lauren Smith, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell.

Brisbane Heat: Kirby Short (c), Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Sammy Jo-Johnsen, Maddy Green, Mikayla Hinkley, Delissa Kimmince, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Prestwidge

SQUADS–

Sydney Sixers: Ellyse Perry (c), Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Jodie Hicks, Marizanne Kapp, Maddy Darke, Lauren Smith, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell, Dane van Niekerk, Lauren Cheatle, Alisha Bates, Emma Hughes

Brisbane Heat: Kirby Short (c), Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Sammy Jo-Johnsen, Maddy Green, Mikayla Hinkley, Delissa Kimmince, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Prestwidge, Charli Knott, Courtney Sippel

