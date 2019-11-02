Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice Captain For Today WBBL Match 21 MS-W vs SS-W at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth at 8:30 AM IST:

The last time the two sides met, the Sixers emerged victorious by eight wickets. This time, the Stars would like to avenge the defeat when they lock horns at WACA on Sunday. Both the sides boast of big names and that should draw the crowds to Perth. The Sixers are at the third spot after four games, whereas the Stars are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win in five matches.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women will take place at 8 AM (IST) on November 3.

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

MS-W vs SS-W My Dream11 Team

Katey Martin, Lizelle Lee, Elyse Villani, Erin Burns, Ellyse Perry (VC), Erin Osborne, Dane Van Niekerk (C), Holly Ferling, Chloe Rafferty, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Sarah Aley

Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars (Probable XI): Elyse Villani (C), Lizelle Lee, Katey Martin, Mignon du Preez, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff (WK), Emma Inglis, Kristen Beams, Holly Ferling, Chloe Rafferty, Nicola Hancock.

Sydney Sixers (Probable XI): Ellyse Perry (C), Alyssa Healy (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Sarah Aley, Jodie Hicks, Lauren Smith

SQUADS:

Melbourne Stars (From): Elyse Villani (C), Lizelle Lee, Katey Martin, Mignon du Preez, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff (WK), Emma Inglis, Kristen Beams, Holly Ferling, Chloe Rafferty, Nicola Hancock, Madeline Penna, Nicole Faltum.

Sydney Sixers (From): Ellyse Perry (C), Alyssa Healy (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Sarah Aley, Jodie Hicks, Lauren Smith, Maddy Darke, Alisha Bates.

