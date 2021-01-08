Premier Australia batsman silenced his critics with a scintillating century against India on Day 2 of the third Test match at Sydney Cricket Ground. Smith, who had a tough time with the bat during first two matches, slammed 131 runs in first innings of the third Test as Australia posted 338 runs on the scoreboard. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2021: Sunil Gavaskar Backs Team India And BCCI Amid Concerns Over Brisbane Test, Says BCCI Fully Entitled To Protect Its Team

After hitting his 27th Test hundred, Smith hit back at the critics and said it may keep a few people quiet.

"I'm reading a lot of things people say that I'm out of form but think I think there's a difference between out of form and out of runs," Smith told Fox Cricket at the drinks break. "Just nice to score a few and maybe keep a few people quiet."

“It was only about three or four weeks ago I think I scored two hundreds at the SCG,” he told reporters. “It kind of just makes me laugh sometimes when people say that kind of thing. I missed out in the first two Test matches obviously and came back today and scored some runs to help put us in a decent position.”

Earlier in the series, Smith managed to score just 1, 1*, 0 and 8 in Adelaide and Melbourne as Australian team also failed to get past 200 their. The Aussie batsman also lost his top spot in ICC Test Batsman Rankings to New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Smith is now placed at the third spot behind Williamson and Virat Kohli.

In the third Test, Smith looked in more control of his game as the flat SCG pitch also assisted him to get back into form. Smith slammed 16 boundaries during his magnificent century. He shared a 100-run stand alongside Marnus Labuschagne who missed his century and was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja on 91. After his departure, Smith stood the ground strong took Australia to a strong total.