The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official revealed that pacer Mohammed Siraj was referred as a "Brown Dog" and "Big Monkey" by a group of Australian spectators, who were ejected from the Sydney Cricket Ground during the Day of the third Test.

Siraj was racially abused on the Day 3 too, alongside his senior bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah, which the Indian team management officially reported to ICC Match Referee David Boon.

"Siraj was referred to as 'Brown Dog' and 'Big Monkey' both of which are racist slurs. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of on-field umpires. They were constantly abusing Bumrah too," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

During the second session of the fourth day, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.

Play was halted for close to 10 minutes before stadium security as well as New South Wales Police checked in to the relevant stand from where the nasty comments were being hurled at.

After speaking to the spectators in the adjoining area, the police evicted six supporters, who are currently in the custody of New South Wales Police.

It is learnt that on Saturday, the Indian team brought the matter to the notice of match officials only after the third day’s play ended and by then the mischief-mongers had fled the stadium.

“Actually, the players didn’t want to lose focus during the proceedings and decided that the matter would be reported only after the day’s play was over. However, umpires have told us that moment anything of that nature happens, the players should report immediately,” the source added.

Cricket Australia has promised the strongest action against the offenders and also unreservedly apologised to the visiting team.

(With PTI Inputs)