Australia cricket team head coach Justin Langer opened up on the ‘racial abuse’ incident by fans on Mohammed Siraj on Day 4 of Sydney Test. Langer took a strong stand against it and said it’s a shame and one of his greatest “pet hates”. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Out of First Two Test Against England; Might Bat with Injections to Save Sydney Test if Needed

During the Day 4 of Sydney Test, the play was halted for a few minutes after Siraj complained of racial abuse from a section of the crowd. Also Read - Sydney Test | Mohammed Siraj was Referred to as 'Brown Dog', 'Big Monkey': BCCI Sources

After the complaint, the security personnel decided to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stadium. Also Read - ICC Condemns Racism in Sydney Test, Seeks Action Taken Report From Cricket Australia

At the end of the day’s play, multiple questions were directed at Langer on the issue and the former Australia opener stressed on education.

“I’ve just read a book called the Fatal Shore, just finished that, about the history of Australia. I’ve read Stan’s book, Australia Day. I’ve obviously watched the Adam Goodes documentaries, a couple of times over the last few months,” Langer said.

“It’s something the team has been looking (at). We are exploring and learning and being educated. The more you get educated and the more you understand, the more sickening it is when you hear of racial discrimination as has been alleged today.

“It makes you feel very sad that people are subjected to that. And when you started getting educated on what’s happened in the history of Australia, as is the path I’ve been on personally and a number of players are, you can understand why it’s so hurtful.”

The unsavoury incident on Sunday came a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj. The BCCI has lodged a complaint with the ICC.

Reacting to the two episodes of racism against the visiting team in as many days, Langer said it was a shame that such a hard-fought series was tarnished by incidents like these.

“Sorry, it is upsetting and it is disappointing,” he asserted.

“…it is one of my greatest pet hates in life, that people can think they can come to a sporting event, whether it is cricket or any kind and pay their money and think that they can abuse or so whatever they like.

“I mean, I have hated it as a player, I have hated it as a coach, we have seen in different parts of the world, it is really sad to see this happen in Australia,” he said.

Langer said it is especially frustrating when the cricket itself has been nothing less than exciting so far.

“I think our series so far has been played in such great spirit, it has been incredible cricket, it has been brilliant to watch on field, it’s been really played in good spirit between both the teams.

“It’s a shame to see (the series) getting marred by incidents like that we are hearing about today and last night.”

Local media reported that six people were expelled from the SCG by the security during the nearly 10-minute halt in the on-ground proceedings.

During the second session of the fourth day, India players huddled in the centre when Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.

This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stands.

(With PTI Inputs)