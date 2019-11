Dream11 Team Prediction

Sydney Thunder Women and Brisbane Heat Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips ST-W vs BH-W Match 34 at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney 1:40 pM IST: Sydney Thunder will aim to bounce back after having suffered a defeat on Friday to Sydney Sixers who have climbed up to the top of the points table. Thunder have a chance to go second should they win against Brisbane Heat who in turn could replace Sydney Sixers at the top provided they win come Saturday.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Thunder Women and Brisbane Heat Women will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney (captain), Jess Jonassen (vice-captain), Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Maddy Green, Laura Harris, Hannah Darlington, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Rene Farrell, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Prestwidge

Squad Details

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Haynes (captain), Rachel Priest (wk), Tahlia Wilson, Alex Blackwell, Nida Dar, Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Saskia Horley, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman

Brisbane Heat Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Green, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Kirby Short (captain), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Amelia Kerr, Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Courtney Grace Sippel, Lilly Mills, Charli Knott, Haidee Birkett, Georgia Prestwidge

