Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips ST-W vs SS-W Match 33 Match at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney 1:40 PM IST: Sydney Thunder clash and Sydney Sixers clash today with an eye on the top spot. Both the teams have a chance to go top with Thunder on nine points from eight games while Sixers on 10 points from seven matches. Sixers are coming off a win from their previous match while Thunder lost to Perth Scorchers.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

Ashleigh Gardner (captain), Phoebe Litchfield (vice-captain), Rachel Priest, Alex Blackwell, Ellyse Perry, Dane van Niekerk, Hannah Darlington, Nida Dar, Samantha Bates, Rene Farrell, Marizanne Kapp

ST-W Squad

Rachel Priest (wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachael Haynes (aptainc), Tahlia Wilson, Alex Blackwell, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Lisa Griffith, Rene Farrell, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Saskia Horley, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Trenaman

SS-W Squad

Ellyse Perry (captain), Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Lauren Smith, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lauren Cheatle, Jodie Hicks, Alisha Bates, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Emma Hughes

