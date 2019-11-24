Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women WBBL – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 46 AS-W vs ST-W of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 in Hobart: Eyeing the numero uno spot in the points table, Adelaide Strikers Women will take on Sydney Thunder in the match no. 46 of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Adelaide, who currently are sitting at the second spot with 14 points from 10 matches have won seven games in WBBL so far. However, Adelaide have won only one match in their last five encounters with Sydney Thunder.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder Women are struggling to break into the top half of the table. They are currently ranked sixth in the table and have gathered only nine points in their 11 games. After a dismal performance in their previous encounter against Strikers, Sydney will be for a much-improved performance this time around.

TOSS – The toss between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST.

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

My Dream11 Team

Lauren Winfield, Bridget Patterson, Alex Blackwell (VC), Rachel Haynes, Sophie Devine (C), Nida Dar, Rachel Priest (WK), Amanda Wellington, Sarah Coyte, Shabnim Ismail and Samantha Bates.

AS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates (C), Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Lauren Winfield, Katie Mack, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Alex Price.

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Priest (WK), Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson, Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Lisa Griffith.

SQUADS

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Alex Blackwell, Tahlia Wilson, Rachael Haynes (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Rachel Trenaman, Saskia Horley, Naomi Stalenberg.

Adelaide Strikers Women: Suzie Bates (C), Sarah Coyte, Sophie Devine, Ellie Falconer, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Annie O Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Lauren Winfield.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team/ AS-W Dream11 Team/ ST-W Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.