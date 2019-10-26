Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women WBBL – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 14 ST-W vs MS-W of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 in Sydney: In the match no. 14 of Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), Sydney Thunder will host Melbourne Stars at the Bankstown Oval in Sydney in the second match of Sunday. Melbourne Stars were thumped by the Sydney Sixers on Saturday and they are yet to win a single game in three attempts in the ongoing edition of WBBL. The team led by Elyse Villani is struggling for consistency with bat and ball both and will need a clinical effort to even go past the Thunder.

Meanwhile, Sydney have made a strong comeback ti beat the defending champions Brisbane Heat after losing the season opener to the Sydney Sixers. While the skipper Rachel Haynes is not in great nick, the likes of Alex Blackwell and the teenager Phoebe Litchfield have put their hand up for the team in tough times.

TOSS – The toss between Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women will take place at 8 AM (IST).

Time: 8.30 AM IST.

Venue: Bankstown Oval, Sydney.

My Dream11 Team

Rachel Haynes (VC), Naomi Stalenberg, Phoebe Litchfield, Elyse Villani (C), Lizelle Lee, Nida Dar, Tess Flintoff, Rachel Priest (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Kristen Beams and Nicola Hancock.

ST-W vs MS-W Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachel Priest (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Haynes (C), Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Shabnim Ismail.

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani (C), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Erin Osborne, Katey Martin (WK), Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Madeline Panna, Nicola Hancock, Holly Ferling, Kristen Beams.

SQUADS

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachael Haynes (C), Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Rachel Trenaman, Saskia Horley, Tahlia Wilson.

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani (C), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Erin Osborne, Katey Martin (wk), Tess Flintoff, Madeline Penna, Nicole Faltum, Nicola Hancock, Holly Ferling, Kristen Beams, Chloe Rafferty, Lucy Cripps, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Emma Inglis, Angela Reakes.

