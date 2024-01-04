Home

Sydney Weather Forecast, AUS vs PAK 3rd Test: Rain On Thursday Likely to Washout Day 2 Of SCG Test

Sydney Weather Forecast, AUS vs PAK 3rd Test: Rain is likely to play spoilsport in the Day 2 of the third Test between Australia and Pakistan.

Sydney Weather Forecast

New Delhi: The day 2 of the third Test between Pat Cummins-led Australia and Shan Masood’s Pakistan is likely to experience rain showers, which can disrupt the match proceedings. Australia have just played 1 over of their innings after bowling out the visitors on the score of 313 on the first day itself.

Warner and Khawaja are still at the pitch and would like to get off to good start but as per weather forecast there is a 25 per cent rain chance in Sydney and as per the forecast from Weather Zone the rain chances on Thursday will be around 70 to 75 per cent, which is not good news for the cricketing fans.

After Mohammad Rizwan’s blistering knock, No. 9 batter Aamir Jamal repulsed Australia with aggressive play, helping Pakistan script a comeback from a top-order collapse to post a fighting 313 on the board on the opening day of the third Test here at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

At the time of stumps, Australia’s score read 6/0 – trail by 307 runs- with David Warner (6) and Usman Khawaja (0) unbeaten at the crease.

After captain Pat Cummins collected his third straight five-wicket haul, Jamal’s 82 off 97 balls and his last wicket stand of 86 runs with Mir Hamza pushed Pakistan to an unexpected first innings of 313.

Australia openers Warner and Khawaja were then given one over before the umpire called for stumps. Warner received a standing ovation from the crowd at the SCG and a guard of honour from the Pakistan squad in his 112th and final Test match.

Warner blasted offspinner Sajid Khan for a four through the covers on the opening delivery but had a nervous moment when he almost put the ball onto his stumps as Australia went into stumps at 6 for 0 and trailed Pakistan by 307 runs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.