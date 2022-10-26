Sydney Weather Forecast, Oct 27, Thu

After Virat Kohli's MCG magnum opus helped India snatch a win from the jaws of defeat against Pakistan in their opener. After a morale-boosting win over Pakistan, Rohit Sharma-led India will take on the Netherlands team at Sydney's iconic SCG. Unfortunately, like in Melbourne – eyes will once again be on the skies as the weather forecast is not that good. There are chances of rain playing spoilsport again. It rained in the city of Sydney on Tuesday. The Australian MET department predicts the weather to be slightly clear during the IND vs NED match on October 27. 24 degrees Celsius is the forecast predicted during IND vs NED match on Thursday.

It would be interesting to see the changes the Indian team makes for the Netherlands game. There are whispers that Axar Patel may be replaced by Harshal Patel. Without a doubt, India would be overwhelming favourites in that game at the SCG, but they cannot take the Dutch lightly.

Ind vs Ned SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max ODowd, Tim Pringle, Vikramjit Singh

The match can be streamed on Hotstar and it begins at 1:30 PM IST.