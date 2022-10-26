LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates

Eyes will again be on the skies when India locks horns with the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led team walk into the match as firm favourites, but again the Netherlands cannot be taken lightly as they are playing some good cricket recently. The forecast is not too bright in Sydney for Thursday and that is the focus of this blog where we will provide you with all the latest from the weather front.Also Read - India Vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Playing 11, Pitch Report, Ground Report And Weather Forecast - Watch Video

LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates, Ind vs Ned, T20 WC 2022: Follow all weather updates. Rain is likely to intervene at the SCG when India takes on the Netherlands. Check LIVE updates. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | NZ vs AFG Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: Match Abandoned Due to RAIN