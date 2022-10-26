LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates

Eyes will again be on the skies when India locks horns with the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led team walk into the match as firm favourites, but again the Netherlands cannot be taken lightly as they are playing some good cricket recently. The forecast is not too bright in Sydney for Thursday and that is the focus of this blog where we will provide you with all the latest from the weather front.

Live Updates

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: Not just Hardik, it would also be interesting to see if Yuzvendra Chahal gets in the XI in place of Axar Patel. The left-arm spinner was expensive against Pakistan where he conceded 21 runs in one over.

  • 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: It will be interesting to see if India incorporates changes in the playing XI after the win over Pakistan. There are reports that Hardik Pandya will be rested.

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: Traditionally, the Sydney wicket assists spinners. If that is the case, it would be interesting to see India’s bowling line-up.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: The conditions play a massive role in the outcome of a match. If the conditions are overcast and there are forecasts of rain, the team winning the toss would in all probability opt to bowl first.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: According to Accuweather, on Thursday the weather conditions will be partly sunny and partially cloudy with expectations of rain during the match in Sydney.

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: Looks like this is how it is going to be in Australia this T20 World Cup 2022 season. A couple of matches warm-up games were washed out and such a scenario does not augur well for a World tournament of such magnitude.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: There were forecasts of rain even ahead of the India-Pakistan game at the MCG last Sunday. But it did not rain and a full game was played and what a game it was. India edging Pakistan in a last-ball thriller.

  • 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE weather blog ahead of India versus Netherlands T20 World Cup game that takes place at the Sydney Cricket ground. The forecasts are not all that good and hence stay hooked to this space for all the latest.