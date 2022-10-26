LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates

Eyes will again be on the skies when India locks horns with the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led team walk into the match as firm favourites, but again the Netherlands cannot be taken lightly as they are playing some good cricket recently. The forecast is not too bright in Sydney for Thursday and that is the focus of this blog where we will provide you with all the latest from the weather front.Also Read - NED vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Netherlands vs India T20 WC Match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST October 27 Thu

LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates, Ind vs Ned, T20 WC 2022: Follow all weather updates. Rain is likely to intervene at the SCG when India takes on the Netherlands. Check LIVE updates. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Coach Wants Him to Shed High-Risk Game

Also Read - Sydney Weather Forecast, India vs Netherlands: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at SCG

Live Updates

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: The latest update suggests that rain is unlikely to hamper the game at SCG. If the report is to be believed, this would be great news for fans.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: As per latest reports coming in, 70-75% rain will during the time- 12:00 PM to 4 PM during the Bangladesh vs South Africa match. Hopefully there won’t be any down-pour during the India match. We can only hope.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: The temperature in Sydney is currently 20 C and during the match, the weather will be little cloudy, mostly sunny to say the least. Hopefully there won’t be any problem during the match and we will have a full game just like the encounter in Melbourne.

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: India has a good record at the venue and Rohit and Co. would be oping that trend continues when India takes on the Netherlands.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: It would be interesting to see if it is a packed house at the SCG or not. At MCG, it was a full-house, but again, it was expected as it was a India-Pakistan match.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: India would be firm favourites against the Netherlands. Ideally, India would look to win the game by a huge margin so that if things eventually boil down to the NRR – the Rohit-led side would have a good chance of getting through to the semis.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: The drainage facilities at the SCG is top-notch. So, even if it rains and then stops, the game can start in 15-20 minutes times.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: Netherlands have been playing good cricket recently and that means India cannot take them lightly. It would be interesting to see India’s approach against the Dutch.

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: Fans would be hoping it does not rain tonight. If that happens the prospects of a full game grows. No one wants the game to be truncated. Let us keep our fingers crossed on this.

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: Not just Hardik, it would also be interesting to see if Yuzvendra Chahal gets in the XI in place of Axar Patel. The left-arm spinner was expensive against Pakistan where he conceded 21 runs in one over.