LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates

Eyes will again be on the skies when India locks horns with the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led team walk into the match as firm favourites, but again the Netherlands cannot be taken lightly as they are playing some good cricket recently. The forecast is not too bright in Sydney for Thursday and that is the focus of this blog where we will provide you with all the latest from the weather front.Also Read - India vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch

LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates, Ind vs Ned, T20 WC 2022: Follow all weather updates. Rain is likely to intervene at the SCG when India takes on the Netherlands. Check LIVE updates. Also Read - Australian Wicket-Keeper Batsman Matthew Wades Tests Positive For COVID-19

Also Read - LIVE India vs Netherlands Score, T20 World Cup 2022: India Opt To Bat; Check Playing XI

Live Updates

  • 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs NED BUZZ: The national anthems are done. The players are ready, it was quite emotional during the national anthem. In some time, we will see Rohit and Rahul walk out to the middle.

  • 12:34 PM IST

  • 12:34 PM IST
    Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

    India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
  • 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs NED BUZZ: India has won the toss and opted to bat first. Rohit at the toss said that the same XI that beat Pakistan will play against the Netherlands.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: South Africa beat Bangladesh by 104 runs. So, the toss should take place soon.

  • 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: The toss that was slated to take place at 12:00 PM IST has been deferred due to the ongoing game between South Africa-Bangladesh. The SA-BAN match was also taking place at the SCG.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: The toss takes place at 12:00 PM IST. This game starts one hour ahead of the Pakistan game at the iconic MCG.

  • 11:41 AM IST

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: The Sun is out in Sydney, just what the fans would have been praying for. India are firm favourites to win this one and hence they would not like to share points.

  • 11:10 AM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: The fans have already started entering the SCG. The buzz is palpable and this is nothing new considering it is the Indian team.