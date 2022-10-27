LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates

Eyes will again be on the skies when India locks horns with the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led team walk into the match as firm favourites, but again the Netherlands cannot be taken lightly as they are playing some good cricket recently. The forecast is not too bright in Sydney for Thursday and that is the focus of this blog where we will provide you with all the latest from the weather front.Also Read - LIVE IND vs NED Score, T20 World Cup 2022: SKY-Kohli Power India to 179/2

LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates, Ind vs Ned, T20 WC 2022: Follow all weather updates. Rain is likely to intervene at the SCG when India takes on the Netherlands. Check LIVE updates. Also Read - IND vs NED: Rohit Sharma Goes Past Yuvraj Singh To Become India's Leading Six Hitter In T20 World Cup History