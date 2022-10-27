LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates

  • 11:10 AM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: The fans have already started entering the SCG. The buzz is palpable and this is nothing new considering it is the Indian team.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: It was raining in Sydney a couple of hours back, but the good news is that it has stopped for the moment. Rain threat looms. Looks like the toss will take place at a scheduled time.

  • 11:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: We do not have any reports of rain in the last 2-3 hours. It seems like it has stopped raining and that should be good news for the fans who want to see their favourite cricketers take the SCG theatre.

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: The latest update suggests that rain is unlikely to hamper the game at SCG. If the report is to be believed, this would be great news for fans.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: As per latest reports coming in, 70-75% rain will during the time- 12:00 PM to 4 PM during the Bangladesh vs South Africa match. Hopefully there won’t be any down-pour during the India match. We can only hope.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: The temperature in Sydney is currently 20 C and during the match, the weather will be little cloudy, mostly sunny to say the least. Hopefully there won’t be any problem during the match and we will have a full game just like the encounter in Melbourne.

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: India has a good record at the venue and Rohit and Co. would be oping that trend continues when India takes on the Netherlands.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: It would be interesting to see if it is a packed house at the SCG or not. At MCG, it was a full-house, but again, it was expected as it was a India-Pakistan match.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: India would be firm favourites against the Netherlands. Ideally, India would look to win the game by a huge margin so that if things eventually boil down to the NRR – the Rohit-led side would have a good chance of getting through to the semis.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Sydney Weather Updates: The drainage facilities at the SCG is top-notch. So, even if it rains and then stops, the game can start in 15-20 minutes times.