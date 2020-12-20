Following a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Sydney, the third Test that is scheduled to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground could be switched with Gabba, where the final Test is set to be played. The third Test is scheduled to start from January 7 at the SCG, while the final Test starts on 15th January at the Gabba. Also Read - IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ricky Ponting's Epic Reaction on India Being Bowled Out For Lowest-Total Ever at Adelaide | WATCH

While Cricket Australia officials are still hopeful that the SCG Test will go ahead as planned, they are also getting a backup option ready. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, if the venues are switched, SCG will hosts the final Test, and the third Test would be played at the Gabba.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also announced increased restrictions on Sunday. Sydney-based players David Warner and Sean Abbott had flown to Melbourne earlier than planned on Saturday to isolate there ahead of joining the Australian Test team.

As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, the plan of holding the third Test at Gabba has surfaced as it would allow the Australian and Indian teams, and television broadcast crews, to cross borders more easily.

If the growing cluster in Sydney prompts the Queensland government to close its border to people from Sydney then it could make it impossible to travel from Sydney to Brisbane.

India stumbled to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the four-match series. On the third day of the first Test, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs to go 1-0 ahead. Australia chased down the total comfortably in 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.

India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26.

(With ANI inputs)