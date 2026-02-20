Syed Ashraful Haque’s BIG claim against PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi after Bangladesh’s removal from T20 World Cup 2026

Home

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is all set for its Super 8, which will start on February 21. The first match will be played between New Zealand and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

However, speaking about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Asian teams, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan played a major role in the tournament as they attracted a huge number of fans compared to other countries.

Controversy between India and Bangladesh

But speaking about a controversy between the Asian countries, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh refused to travel to India due to the security concerns. This issue took them out of the tournament.

Pakistan supports Bangladesh after their exclusion

Not only this, Team India’s arch-rivals Pakistan also raised an issue and created a new controversy as they started boycotting their match against India. Pakistan backed Bangladesh and supported them after their removal from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Syed Ashraful Haque’s big claim against PCB chairman

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and former General Secretary of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Syed Ashraful Haque reacted in an interview with Revsportz about how BCB head Aminul Islam was misled by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Ashraful was asked: “Do you think Pakistan played a role in provoking Bangladesh’s decision?”

Which, he replied. “Possibly, though I prefer not to discuss politics. As a cricket administrator, I focus on honesty and commitment. Aminul Islam, likely being naive, was influenced by Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, the current ACC president, who persuaded him to go along. At the end of the day, who won?”

Syed Ashraful Haque reacts to Bangladesh’s removal from T20 World Cup 2026

Ashraful also shared his thoughts on Bangladesh’s removal from ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. “I always believed the decision taken by the Bangladesh government at the time, particularly by the then sports adviser (Asif Nazrul), was premature. There was no justification for such a drastic decision simply because Mustafizur Rahman was not allowed to play in the IPL in India,”

“We had ample time to negotiate with the BCCI and, if necessary, the Indian government. The ICC organised the tournament and provided security, which they fulfilled. If we still had concerns, the government could have requested additional assurances regarding player safety,” he added.

“He walked into a trap”: Syed Ashraful Haque

Haque also shared that BCB chairman Aminul “walked into a trap” and how this is a disadvantage for Bangladesh players. “He lacks an understanding of international cricket diplomacy. He walked into a trap, overly concerned with pleasing the government rather than protecting his players, who are the nation’s greatest assets,”

“Players like Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, and Najmul Shanto are in their early 30s – missing this World Cup is an injustice to them and to Bangladesh’s cricket fans. After India, Bangladesh is probably the most cricket-obsessed nation, and depriving fans of their team in the World Cup is a shame and a let-down.”

