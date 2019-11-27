Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy all advance to the second round of the men’s singles event of the Syed Modi International Badminton tournament in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Top shuttler and third seed Srikanth beat Russia’s Vladimir Malkov in straight games to set up a second-round clash with fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap. Srikanth registered a 21-12, 21-11 win in his 36-minute opening round clash, while Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee.

Earlier in the day, fourth seed Sai Praneeth defeated Malaysia’s Iskandar Zulkarnain 21-16, 22-20 in a 47-minute contest to set up a clash against Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Prannoy, unseeded here, got the better of Chinese shuttler Li Shi Feng in a tough three-game contest 18-21 22-20 21-13. He will face eight seed Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei next.

Among other Indians, 18-year-old Lakshya Sen, who won the Scottish Open last week, also got a walkover after another French shuttler Thomas Rouxel withdrew from the competition.

Sourabh Verma and Ajay Jayram also entered the second round of the men’s singles with contrasting victories over their rivals.

Sourabh will next play qualifier Alap Mishra, while Jayram will be up against China’s Zhao Jun Peng.

Meanwhille, in the women’s competition, young shuttler Ashmita Chaliha from Assam progressed to the second round after beating compatriot Vrushali Gummadi 21-16, 21-16 in a 32-minute contest. She will next play against Kim Hyo Min of Korea.

Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain, seeded fourth, defeated Bulgaria’s Linda Zetchiri 21-16 21-11 to set up a clash against Korea’s Sim Yu Jin.

In women’s doubles, eight seeds Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy entered the second round after beating Hong Kong pair of NG Tsz Yau and Yuen Sin Ying 21-13 16-21 21-19. The Indian duo will next play against the English pair of Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith.