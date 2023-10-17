Home

Sports

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Punjab Post Record-Breaking 275/6 For Highest SMAT Total in History

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Punjab Post Record-Breaking 275/6 For Highest SMAT Total in History

PUN vs AP: Records tumbled in Ranchi when Punjab took on Andhra Pradesh.

Ranchi: Records were shattered when Punjab took on Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday in Ranchi for a Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy match. Punjab posted a mind-numbing 275 for six in 20 overs which happens to be the highest-ever team total in the history of SMAT. Abhishek Sharma with 112 off 55 balls and Anmolpreet Singh with 87 off 26 balls were the stars that helped Punjab get to the mammoth total. The total of 275 for sic happens to also be the highest total by an Indian T20 team. A total of 22 sixes were hit during the innings which is also a record for most sixes by an Indian T20 team.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES