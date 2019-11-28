India limited-overs cricketer Shreyas Iyer was in top form when Mumbai took on Punjab on Wednesday in a Syed Mushtaq Ali game. In his blistering 40-ball 80, he cleared the ropes with ease His innings comprised of four sixes and seven fours.

But one shot during his whirlwind knock stood out – it was the helicopter shot, which is a signature stroke of former India captain MS Dhoni. He played the shot in the first ball of the 20th over and it came off successfully as Mumbai registered a mammoth 243/3 in 20 overs.

Here is the shot:

For Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw, who has been in ominous form since his return from the doping ban, smashed 53 off 27 balls. Mumbai won the match by 22 runs.

Meanwhile, BCCI Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad is confident that Shreyas Iyer could well be the solution to India’s No. 4 issue going ahead into the T20 World Cup next year in Australia. Iyer made his international debut in 2017 during a T20I against New Zealand and represented in ODIs against Sri Lanka in which he scored consecutive half-centuries.

However, an ordinary ODI series against South Africa in early 2018 saw him being sidelined and return only after the World Cup. India’s struggle to find a consistent No. 4 has been their Achilles heel but with Iyer’s second coming, Prasad feels the Mumbai batsmen could well be the solution.

“If you recall, we had inducted Shreyas Iyer (when Virat Kohli was rested) 18 months back into the ODI squad and he has done reasonably well. Unfortunately, we couldn’t continue with him. Having said that, he has evolved as a player now and he can be the solution to our number 4 slot in both ODIs and T20s,” Prasad told PTI.