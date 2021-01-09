Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Live Streaming Cricket

The domestic cricket in India is all set to resume as Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 will get underway from January 10, Sunday. The tournament is the first of the Indian domestic season that has been pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The winner of last two seasons Karnataka will kickstart their campaign against Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The final of the tournament will be played on January 31. Ahmedabad will host the knockout stage of the tournament starting from January 26. The tournament will be played among 38 teams across seven venues namely Mumbai, Vadodara, Indore, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The schedule for opening day matches are Elite Group A matches in Alur (near Bengaluru) – Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir; Railways vs Tripura; Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh. Elite Group B matches in Kolkata – Assam vs Hyderabad; Odisha vs Bengal; Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu. Elite Group C matches in Vadodara -Baroda vs Uttarakhand; Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh; Gujarat vs Maharashtra. Here are the details of when and Where to Watch Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament Stream Live Cricket Match Online and on TV.

Live Cricket Stream Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

When will Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament first match will take place?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament first match will take place on Sunday, January 10.

What are the timings of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament matches?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament matches will start at 12:00 PM (IST) and 07:00 PM (IST).

Where is the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament match being played?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament match will be played in Mumbai, Vadodara, Indore, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament match?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament match?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium in India.