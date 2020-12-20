Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary informed all State Associations about the squad compositions and qualification rules three weeks prior to the start of India's domestic cricket season. The prestigious Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will get the domestic season started after a forced delay due to the pandemic from January 10.

The teams are set to assemble by January 2 and then the preparations begin. In a note sent via email, Shah mentioned that each team can have a maximum of 20 players and 10 support staff. He also stated that every team should have a team physician to manage Covid-19-related issues and the individual would be considered separate from the team physiotherapist and is inclusive of the 10 support staff.

SHAH’s NOTE

The note read, "Each team can have a maximum of 20 players and 10 support staff. Each team should have a team physician to manage Covid-19-related issues. The team physician is separate from the team physiotherapist and is inclusive of the 10 support staff."

“The health and safety of all members of the teams, match officials, and state association staff members is central to our planning for the upcoming domestic season. Whilst Covid-19 has changed the way the domestic season will be conducted, measures and systems are being implemented across travel, accommodation, training and matches to ensure that we can deliver the domestic season in a Covid-19 safe environment,” the note added.

Adding further, Shah’s note also mentioned that the Elite Group will be of six teams, while the Plate group would feature eight teams.

“The top two teams from the Plate group of last year have been considered in the Elite group to achieve the balance of six teams per Elite group. The Plate group is of eight teams,” Shah added.