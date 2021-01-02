Arjun Tendulkar got his maiden senior team call-up for the Mumbai team on Saturday. The young left-arm pacer has been picked in Mumbai’s 22-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Arjun is the son of India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar. Also Read - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Priyam Garg to Lead Uttar Pradesh; Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina Included in Squad

Mumbai’s cricket team coach Salil Ankola made two additions to the list on Saturday after BCCI announced that 22 players can be selected in the squad. Apart from Arjun, another pacer, Krutik Hanagavadi, was also added to the squad. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar, Cristiano Ronaldo Lead Wishes on Twitter as Stars From Sporting World Ring in The New Year

“Earlier the BCCI had asked to select 20 players. But later they said that 22 players can be selected in the squad, accordingly the two players were added to the squad,” an MCA official stated. Also Read - India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj For Impressive Performances in Melbourne

This is the first time that 21-year-old Arjun has been included in Mumbai’s senior squad.

He has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and also has been part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments. Arjun also travelled to UAE with Mumbai Indians squad as a net bowler for IPL 2020.

Earlier Flamboyant Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed the captain of Mumbai team for the T2o tournament. India Under-19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal was also named in the squad. While IPL mainstays Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad and all-rounder Shivam Dube have been also included in the squad.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kick off the domestic seasons and domestic giants Mumbai will play their matches in Mumbai only. The tournament will begin from January 10, commencing the delayed 2020-21 domestic season.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Aditya Tare (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Krutik Hanagavadi and Arjun Tendulkar.