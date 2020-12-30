The Maharashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday announced the 20-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships. Rahul Tripathi has been appointed the captain of the Maharasthra team. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will kick start BCCI’s 2020-21 domestic season next month. Also Read - IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad Breaks Silence on MS Dhoni's 'No Spark in Youngsters' Comment

Tripathi enjoyed decent success with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020 as the right-handed batsman scored 230 runs in 11 matches.

Apart from Tripathi, India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav and promising top-order batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who shone for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL this year, have been included in the 20-member squad.

Jadhav faced a lot of scrutiny after his poor show in IPL 2020 for CSK as he managed to score only 62 runs in 8 matches. While young Gaikwad impressed everyone with his batting skills as he scored 204 runs in 6 matches.

Left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav is the only notable name in the bowling department, which comprises relatively new faces.

Maharashtra are placed in Elite Group C along with Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda and Uttarakhand. All their league stage matches will be played in Vadodara.

Squad: Rahul Tripathi (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (WK), Vishant More (WK), Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzma Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingle, Divyang Hingankar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Gugale, Dhanraj Pardeshi, Sunny Pandit.

Earlier, Kerala also announced their list of players for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and Indian pacer S Sreesanth was a notable mention in the list. The call-up ends his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on charges of match-fixing.

Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the IPL, features in the list of players for the Kerala cricket team announced by the state cricket board for the T20 event in Mumbai scheduled from January 10.

(With PTI Inputs)