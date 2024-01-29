By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 13: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers, 1:00 PM IST
SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 13: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers, 1:00 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza-led Sylhet Strikers are set to take on Shuvagata Hom’s Chattogram Challengers in match 13 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, on January 29. Strikers are yet to record a win in the tournament and on the other hand, Challengers will have the opportunity to secure the top spot on the points table.
SYL vs CCH Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keeper: Z Hasan
Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Najmul Hossain Shanto, A Fernando
All-rounders: Samit Patel, S Hom, Ben Cutting, Curtis Campher
Bowlers: A Hossain, Bilal Khan, R Ngarava
SYL vs CCH Possible Playing XIs
Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Ben Cutting, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava
Chattogram Challengers: Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom (c), Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan
Squads
Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad
Chattogram Challengers: Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Imran Uzzaman(w), Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom(c), Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Ziaur Rahman, Kusal Mendis, Shykat Ali, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Salauddin Sakil, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib
