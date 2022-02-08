SYL vs FBA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2022

TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal will take place at 04:30 PM IST – February 08

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

SYL vs FBA Dream11 Team

Mohammad Mithun, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Colin Ingram, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Sohag Gazi, Nazmul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Rana and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Lendl Simmons. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

SYL vs FBA Probable Playing XIs

Sylhet Sunrisers: Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Colin Ingram, Mosaddek Hossain, Ravi Bopara (c), Alok Kapali, Sohag Gazi, Alauddin Babu, Aks Swadin and Nazmul Islam

Fortune Barishal: Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Nurul Hasan (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Mehedi Hasan Rana