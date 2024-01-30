Home

SYL vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal, 6:00 PM IST

SYL vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 16: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal, 6:00 PM IST: Mashrafe Mortaza-led Sylhet Strikers are set to take on Tamim Iqbal’s Fortune Barishal in match 16 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, on January 30. Strikers are currently at the bottom of the points table with four straight losses and on the other hand, Barishal have only won one match and will be eyeing a better position on the standings.

SYL vs FBA Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: M Rahim, Z Hasan

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Ahmed Shehzad, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Soumya Sarkar, Dunith Wellalage, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Abbas Afridi, Tanzid Shakib

SYL vs FBA Possible Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Ariful Haque, Zakir Hasan, Harry Tector, Samit Patel, Dushan Hemantha, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dunith Wellalage, Abbas Afridi, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Yannic Cariah

Squads

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun(w), Ryan Burl, Zakir Hasan, Samit Patel, Yasir Ali, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava, Benny Howell, Dushan Hemantha, Nazmul Islam, Harry Tector, Ariful Haque, George Scrimshaw, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Jawad Mohammad

Fortune Barishal: Ahmed Shehzad, Tamim Iqbal(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Yannic Cariah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abbas Afridi, Dunith Wellalage, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Pritom Kumar, Mohammad Imran, Khaled Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ibrahim Zadran, Rakibul Hasan, Prantik Nawrose Nabil

