Dream11 Team Prediction

SYL vs MGD BPL – T20 Match 7: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka T20 at Mirpur 12:00 PM IST Jan 25 Tue:Also Read - IPL 2022 in South Africa? CSA Proposes BCCI Cheaper Hotels And Minimum Air Travel

Here is the Bangladesh Premier League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SYL vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction, SYL vs MGD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SYL vs MGD Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Transformation Ahead of West Indies Series Will Give You Fitness Goals | PICS

TOSS: The Bangladesh Premier League – T20 match toss between Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka will take place at 11:30 AM IST – January 25. Also Read - Not KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma; Shane Warne Admits His First Choice as India's Test Captain Would Have Been Ajinkya Rahane

Time: 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka

SYL vs MGD Dream11 Team

Mohammad Shahzad, Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Ravi Bopara, Colin Ingram (vc), Sohag Gazi, Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Probable Playing XIs

Sylhet Sunrisers

Anamul Haque, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Alok Kapali, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Kesrick Williams, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Nazmul Islam

Minister Group Dhaka

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Isuru Udana, Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Murad