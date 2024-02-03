Home

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 20: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders, 6:00 PM IST

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 20: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders, 6:00 PM IST: Mohammad Mithun-led Sylhet Strikers is set to take on Nurul Hasan’s Rangpur Riders in match 20 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, on February 3. SLT only have one win in 6 matches and RAN have 6 points and are in the fourth spot.

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Nurul Hasan, Z Hasan

Batters: Babar Azam, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Samit Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Benny Howell, Mahedi Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowler: Richard Ngarava

SYL vs RAN Possible Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamsur Rahman, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (c & wk), Benny Howell, Ryan Burl, Ariful Haque, Samit Patel, Nayeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Richard Ngarava

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Babar Azam, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazle Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad

Squads

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamsur Rahman, Samit Patel, Zakir Hasan, Mohammad Mithun(w/c), Ryan Burl, Benny Howell, Ariful Haque, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Nayeem Hasan, Richard Ngarava, Mashrafe Mortaza, Ben Cutting, Nazmul Islam, Salman Hossain, Yasir Ali, Harry Tector, George Scrimshaw, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shafiqul Islam, Dushan Hemantha, Jawad Mohammad

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Babar Azam, Fazle Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hider Rony, Rony Talukdar, Salman Irshad, Ashiqur Zaman, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah

