T Ten Sports Management Denies Match-Fixing Reports In Abu Dhabi T10 League; Says ‘We Have No Cause Of Concern So Far’

In a Daily Mail report, it has been stated that the Abu Dhabi T10 League is under scanner after the International Cricket Council received reports of corruption happening in the tournament.

Deccan Gladiators were crowned champions of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The organisers of Abu Dhabi T10 league have denied reports of match-fixing and that the competition is under International Cricket Council (ICC) probe for illegal practices.

The Daily Mail reported on January 7, that ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has received several reports regarding corrupt practices in the recent edition of the tournament which took place from November 23 to December 4 last year.

“As a responsible event owner, we host the Abu Dhabi T10 at a high quality international stadium. We attract some of the world’s best players, while also developing local talent and employing international level match officials,” T Ten Sports Management said in a statement.

“We contract the ICC to deal with any allegations of corruption and we have no cause of concern so far to the best of our knowledge,” it added. The organisers also added the figures quoted in the report are false.

“We can categorically confirm that the figures quoted in the recent article by the Daily Mail are not correct. We will continue to focus on running a successful and professional event,” the statement further added.

According to the report, several faces who were seen at the stands during the matches are also spotted in the lobbies, bars and swimming pools of the hotels where the players are being put up.

It also reported that the ICC received reports that franchise owners dictating the batting and bowling orders without even considering the playing conditions. The report also stated that star players were dropped on short notice and batters gave away their wickets to lose shots.

The 2022 season was the sixth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 league and has already attracted some of the best players around the globe take part in the competition. Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sikander Raza and Wanindu Hasaranga are some of the notable names.