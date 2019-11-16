T10 format of the game is great and can help the game to be a global sport, said the former India pacer Zaheer Khan

At present, only a few countries across the globe play cricket at the international level. But with the emergence of T20 cricket, more countries are playing in the competition, with a big pool of talent coming along.

Zaheer is currently playing for Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and said that the format can be a catalyst in the global growth of the game.

“Every format of cricket has its own place and fan following. This is the third year of the T10 league and it’s growing every year. So, this format in my understanding can work as a catalyst for the global growth of the sport,” Zaheer was quoted as saying by IANS.

“It’s a great thing that this property of T10 is doing great and all the stakeholders associated with it are working in the right direction,” Zaheer added.

“It is a global tournament and there are opportunities for all the players to take part in it. There’s a process which is followed by the league committee and players registered under that. It’s one of the unique leagues where there’s no such restriction on the number of players from a particular country. This is a good opportunity for UAE cricket and the youngsters over here to showcase their talent,” he concluded.

The Abu Dhabi T10 league is licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board and approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC).