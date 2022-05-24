Kolkata: The cash-rich Indian Premier League is widely regarded as the best T20 league in the world, but ex-English stalwart David Lloyd thinks otherwise. Lloyd, who has been a part of the broadcasting unit in the IPL knows the nuances of the league well. During a recent conversation on ESPNCricinfo, Lloyd said that IPL benefits the already wealthy, unlike T20 Blast.Also Read - IPL 2022 Playoffs, GT vs RR: How Curator at Eden is Keeping Pitch Sporting Amid Rain Threat During Qualifier 1

“I have worked on the IPL, but it is a private enterprise and benefiting already wealthy people. The T20 Blast is for the people and bringing money into the game. That’s a major factor for me in saying it is the best. The IPL fits an Indian audience because the players are Gods out there, but it is deadly serious,” Lloyd said. Also Read - IPL 2022 Playoffs: Graeme Swann Reckons Rajasthan Will Beat Gujarat in Qualifier 1; Makes BOLD Prediction For Final

He added: “I think the Blast is the best T20 competition in the world – not for its quality necessarily, but for its longevity, the joy that it brings to spectators in the UK culminating in one of the greatest days in the cricket calendar.” Also Read - Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant Falls Victim to Haryana Cricketer; Gets Cheated INR 1.63 Crore

As IPL enters its playoffs and the league would be over by the end of the week, the T20 Blast is set to start from 25 May.

The IPL caravan has shifted to Kolkata from Mumbai for the playoffs where a couple of qualifiers would be played and an eliminator apart from the final. The final would take place in Ahmedabad.

Table toppers Gujarat lock horns with Rajasthan at Kolkata on Tuesday for a direct entry into the final. Both teams have done well and hence it is expected to be a cracker at the Eden Gardens.