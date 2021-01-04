Live Streaming Cricket: T20 India Women’s Nippon Cup 2021

With the future of international women's cricket in uncertainty, the stars will again be in action during the domestic Nippon Cup 2021. It is a four-team tournament where some of the biggest names in world cricket will face-off. 14 matches will be played in the series. All the matches will be played in Bengaluru's Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio. The tournament starts from January 4-12. You can stream all the matches on Fan Code app. There is no TV coverage of the live matches.

T20 India Women’s Nippon Cup 2021 Schedule And Timings

Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports, Match 1

04 January 2021 • 10:00 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 2

04 January 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Heron Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 3

05 January 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 4

05 January 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 5

06 January 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 6

06 January 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Sheen Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 7

08 January 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs Heron Sports, Match 8

08 January 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 9

09 January 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Heron Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 10

09 January 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 11

10 January 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Ameya Sports vs KINI RR Sports, Match 12

10 January 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

T.B.C. vs T.B.C., Play-off

12 January 2021 • 09:45 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

T.B.C. vs T.B.C., Final

12 January 2021 • 13:30 (IST) • Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore