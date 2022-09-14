Dubai: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi stunned one and all with his suggestion that Virat Kohli should retire from international cricket when in peak form. Afridi suggested that things should not reach a stage where Kohli – who recently brought up his much-awaited 71st international century – is dropped from the Indian team. While Afridi’s comment stunned all, ex-India cricketer Amit Mishra has taken a jibe at the ex-Pakistan cricketer. Taking a dig at Afridi, the senior spinner wrote: “Dear Afridi, some people retire only once so please spare Virat Kohli from all this.”Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul as Openers; Wasim Jaffer Suggests Unique Playing XI For India

Dear Afridi, some people retire only once so please spare Virat Kohli from all this. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/PHlH1PJh2r — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 13, 2022

“The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, there was struggle initially before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that scenario, the aim should be to go out on a high,” Afridi told while speaking on Samaa TV earlier.

“It shouldn’t reach a stage where you are dropped from the team and instead when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from Asia Cup make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do it style and probably in the same manner in which he started his career,” he added.

In a little more than a month, the Indian team would be in Australia for the much-awaited T20 World Cup. Kohli would be a key member of the side and would be expected to score big runs.