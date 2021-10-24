Dubai: The big focus during India versus Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai would be on the two captains – Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. They are the premier batters of their respective sides. While India’s plans against Babar would be cut out, former cricketer Aakash Chopra came up with a suggestion on how to dismiss Babar.Also Read - T20 WC: Manoj Tiwary Predicts Virat Kohli-Led Indian Will Beat Pakistan in Dubai

Chopra reckoned the pacers should bowl within the three stumps as that would bring leg-before wicket and bowled into the picture. He also suggested that Kohli should start proceedings with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

"So where you need to bowl to him, I will say within the three stumps. He scores fewer runs down the ground. So bowl him in the incoming deliveries within the stumps at the start with the new ball – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami," he said on his YouTube channel. "I am saying don't give him the room, keep him quiet there. You can push the square leg fielder back and try to get him leg-before or bowled. If you bowl that close, the chances of getting caught behind will also be created. You should also bowl an odd bouncer in between."

Chopra also hailed Babar as he reckoned the Pakistan skipper is a strong off-side player quite similar to his Indian counterpart. He added: “Actually he plays very well on the off-side, Babar Azam also plays very good drives on the rise, through the off-side. At times, he reminds you of Virat Kohli, he plays such beautiful drives.”

Babar has notched up 2204 runs in 61 T20Is, doing so at an excellent average of 46.89 along with an impressive strike rate of 130.64.