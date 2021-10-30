Dubai: Who is not an MS Dhoni fan? Pakistan’s latest hero Asif Ali refreshed the memories of fans with a Dhoni-style gunshot celebration on Friday after Pakistan beat Afghanistan in a cliffhanger. With the team in a spot of bother, Ali hit four sixes to take Pakistan over the line and maintain their winning run in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Ali hit a seven-ball 25 and remained unbeaten. But, what caught the notice of fans was his celebration.Also Read - Can Afghanistan Beat India or New Zealand in Super 12? Brad Hogg Thinks That is Possible

Dhoni had done something similar way back in 2006 after reaching his century against Sri Lanka in Jaipur.

Here is how Twitterverse reacted:

Ali claimed that he was confident of pulling it off.

“I would like to congratulate the Pakistan team and all our fans. I was confident of finishing it off from this end and that’s what I told Shoaib Malik before he got out. I look at the situation of the match, and I target the bowlers accordingly. I was talking to Shoaib when I walked in to bat and I told him that I was confident enough of getting 20-25 in one over against Karim Janat, which I did,” Ali said on being adjudicated man of the match for his seven-ball blitz.

“At the end, with Malik and Asif Ali, we knew they could do the job. He (Asif Ali) is known for this and I was confident pre-tournament itself that he would deliver when needed,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam also hailed Ali after the match.