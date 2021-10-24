Dubai: Just as Virat Kohli-led Team India gets ready for the T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, ex-West Indies cricketer Brian Lara reckons India is easily one of the strongest teams in the competition and feels he would be surprised if the side does not make the knockouts – that is the semi-final stage. He also felt it is a World Cup for India to lose.Also Read - T20 WC: Aakash Chopra on How Virat Kohli And Co Can Dismiss Pakistan Captain Babar Azam; Asks Bowlers to Keep it Within The Stumps

"It's a World Cup for India to lose. I can see them in the knockout stages. It's certainly up to them how they take it from there," Lara said on Star Sports.

The Kohli-led side is coming into the tournament on the back of a good run of form. They won their two warm-up games against England and Australia in convincing fashion.

Lara admitted the other teams that would be in the reckoning are Australia and New Zealand.

“Of course, other teams, Australia, New Zealand, when they get there at the business end of the tournament, they are not gonna just give it away. It’s gonna be hard work. I’m really really looking forward to it,” Lara added.

India would take on Pakistan on Sunday and they would start overwhelming favourites given their form and past record.

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.