Dubai: Afghanistan came close to pulling off the shock of the tournament, but Pakistan's Asif Ali had other plans on Friday in Dubai. Despite the loss, Afghanistan would be brimming with confidence with the kind of show they put up against arguably the team of the tournament thus far. Now, all Afghanistan needs to do is beat one of the big teams – India or New Zealand – in their upcoming matches to keep their hopes of a semis berth alive.

During a fan session on Twitter, ex-Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckoned Afghanistan would beat one of those two big teams.

Afghanistan are going to upset one of the big teams this tournament. They held there own last night. #PAKvAFG #T20WorldCup — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 30, 2021



Claiming that there are lots of positives to be taken from the loss against Pakistan, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi hailed Pakistan’s Asif Ali for his breathtaking knock.

“We didn’t start well but the total on the board was a decent one for this pitch. We discussed that 150 would be a good score and so we dug deep. And then got some runs in the last few overs. I think three spinners are enough. Rashid bowled at the right time and we tried to take the game deep. Asif Ali played really well in the 19th over. A lot of positives from today’s game. We fought really well till the end,” Nabi said at the post-match presentation.

Afghanistan plays India on the 3rd of November and take on NZ on the 7th.