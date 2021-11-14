Dubai: Australia’s opening batsman, David Warner adds another feather to his cap in his illustrious career as the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter becomes the highest run-scorer for the Aussies in a single T20 World Cup against New Zealand in the World Cup Final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.Also Read - LIVE NZ vs AUS T20 World Cup 2021 Final Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Today Updates: David Warner, Marsh Lead Australia's Charge in 173 Chase vs New Zealand

Warner came into the tournament after a disastrous IPL season with the Orange Army as the 2016 IPL champions finished last at the bottom of the table in the cash-rich league. However the explosive batsman found his mojo back in the biggest stage of the shortest format of the game.

In the ongoing 2021 edition of the competition, Warner has scored 236 runs in six innings at 59.50 and with a strike rate of 148.42. Now after breaching the 30-run mark in tonight's final against New Zealand, Warner has now surpassed the records of Matthew Hayden and Shane Watson's in the T20 format of the World Cup. Hayden notched up 265 runs in the 2007 edition for Australia, whereas Watson amassed 249 runs in 2012.

Along with this record, the Australian also becomes the sixth-highest run getter in T20I cricket, going past the likes of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez. Warner was on 2501 runs before the Final match.

New Zealand batting first, put up a tricky total of 172/4, with captain Kane Williamson emerging as the pick of the batters scoring a well-made 85 off 48 deliveries.

In the run-chase, Australia lost opener Aaron Finch for 5 early on before Mitchell Marsh and David Warner steadied the Australian innings in the crunch-final.