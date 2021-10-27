Abu Dhabi: In what would come as a big setback for Bangladesh is that pacer Mohammed Saifuddin has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup. As per reports, the bowler was having some problem with his back and that is the reason being cited. Rubel Hussain has been named as the replacement for Saifuddin ahead of the match against England.Also Read - ICC World Cup 2019 Match Report: Jason Roy's 153 Sets up England's Massive 106-Run Win Over Bangladesh in Cardiff

"We will understand the gravity of his injury after he returns back to Bangladesh but since he cannot make a comeback in the tournament we opted for a replacement," Rabeed Imam, senior manager media & communications of BCB, told Cricbuzz on Wednesday (October 27).

This is not something new for Saifuddin, who has been living with the back issue since the 2019 World Cup. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has approved Rubel as a replacement player for Saifuddin in the Bangladesh squad. Rubel may feature in the game against England.

Meanwhile, buoyed by the emphatic win-over defending champions West Indies, Eoin Morgan’s England would look to continue their winning momentum when they face Bangladesh in a tricky Super 12 clash. Against an opposition who are familiar with the sluggish sub-continent conditions and capable of producing upsets, Morgan will ill-afford to rest on the laurels.

ENG vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.