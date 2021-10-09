New Delhi, Oct 9: Mumbai Indians posted a total of 235 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, hoping for a turnaround to qualify for the play-offs but despite winning the match, the Rohit Sharma-led side failed to win by a higher margin on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.Also Read - IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting 'Very Confident' Ahead of Qualifier 1 Against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

During the match, a fan came up with a humble request to the Mumbai Indians captain, asking him for 2 tickets of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match, which is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 24th October. The mega event will commence from 17th October. Also Read - DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 07:30 PM IST October 10, Sunday

Also Read - T20 WC: Shoaib Malik Replaces Shoaib Maqsood in Pakistan Squad

The message caught the attention of the camera crew on the ground and netizens as well, with the picture going viral on social media. As the photo of the fan’s request to Sharma went viral, it left people coming up with many jokes and memes while reacting to it.

Notably, the tickets for this much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup have already been sold out.

In 2017, Sharma had won hearts by arranging the air ticket for a Sri Lankan fan Mohamed Nilam, who had to return home to visit his ailing father. Apart from tickets, Sharma also gave him some money and promised to visit Nilam’s place in Colombo.

Sharma, who later went to Sri Lanka to lead Team India in the Nidahas Trophy, didn’t forget his promise and paid a visit to Nilam’s family in Colombo.

(With Inputs From IANS)