Dubai: The Virat Kohli-led side has not put a foot wrong thus far in the two warm-up games leading up to the T20 World Cup. With expectations rising, it would be interesting to see how the team copes up with the pressure when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 24. On Wednesday, Kohli showed that he is sharp as a captain when his advice helped Rahul Chahar pick Glenn Maxwell's wicket.

Chahar had been reverse-swept for a boundary and that is when Kohli walked up to him and suggested him field changes. Off the next ball, Chahar picked up the dangerous Maxwell.

Here is the video:

Questions were raised when Rahul Chahar was picked over Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli – while speaking to ICC – explained why Chahar was picked over Chahal. “It was a challenging call but we decided to back Rahul Chahar for a reason that he has bowled amazingly well in the last couple of seasons and a guy who bowls with pace,” Kohli said at the ICC captain’s press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup. The skipper reiterated that Chahar’s consistency over a period of time was taken into consideration during the selection meeting for picking the team.

India cruised to a nine-wicket win over Australia in their second warm-up game. Kohli – realising that it is a warm-up game – bowled two overs and conceded a decent 12 runs from his spell.

In a couple of days from now, India would open their T20 WC campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan.