Dubai: The wait was finally over as Babar Azam and his Pakistan team beat India in a World Cup game for the first time ever on Sunday in Dubai. The 10-wicket win was enough for Pakistan to celebrate like there was no tomorrow. While fans took to the streets, ex-Pakistan cricketers also took to social media and hailed Babar and Co.Also Read - Mujhe Maaro Fame Momin Saqib Celebrates Pakistan's Historic Win Over Virat Kohli's India; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

All of them – from Pakistan’s ex-captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja – hailed Babar and Co. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Loves Virat Kohli's Reaction Towards Journalist For Asking Question on Rohit Sharma After Pakistan Hammer India in T20 WC

“Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all,” tweeted Imran as he shared a picture of how he watched the match. Also Read - Ind vs Pak, T20 WC: Sunil Gavaskar's Message to Virat Kohli & Co After Loss, 'Focus on Next Few Games'

Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021

Finally the jinx is over winning against India in World Cups. What a thumping win by boys in green… #PakVsInd #PakistanZindabad #T20WorldCup — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 24, 2021

Alham du Lillah 🤲🏼 Historic victory for the ppl of Pakistan 🇵🇰 & fans of Pakistan cricket around the world. Way to go boys 🏆 In Shaa Allah pic.twitter.com/IUB3abYtmq — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 24, 2021

“This was the team’s effort, and the early wickets were very helpful. It gave us a lot of confidence and our spinners were very good as well. We applied our plans and got the results,” Babar said at the post-match presentation.