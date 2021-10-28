New Delhi: India who are considered to be one of the top contenders to lift the trophy, didn’t have the best of starts against arch-rivals Pakistan as the 2007 T20 World Champions succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium last Sunday. Virat Kohli and co. were given a reality check as the Men in Blue lost their 100 percent record of 12-0 in world cup cricket against Pakistan to Babar Azam-led side who look unstoppable in the ongoing T20 World Cup.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Jason Holder Replaces Obed McCoy in West Indies Squad

But despite the opening day dismal performance by a star-studded Indian team, former cricketer and India legend, Virender Sehwag believes that India will win this year's T20 World Cup as they just need to up their game from the next matches onwards.

"According to me, it's Team India who will win this T20 World Cup," Virender Sehwag said on his Facebook show Virugiri Dot Com.

“They’ll only have to play better cricket here onwards. We always cheer for our team when it wins but when it loses we have to support it even more. So, I believe that India can win the T20 World Cup,” he added.

Pakistan won their last game against New Zealand by 5 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday and look all set to book their place in the business round of the competition.

Sehwag is almost sure of the fact that the 2009 T20 World Champions will qualify for the Semis as they’ll be playing against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in their upcoming matches.

“With this win, the chances of Pakistan going to semis are almost certain because their matches are against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia, Even if they win their next two matches, they will qualify for the semifinals,” Sehwag said.

India lock horns against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 31st October.