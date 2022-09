Mumbai: The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup has already been picked. While the team will leave for Australia in a few days’ time, former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar reckons four players who could have been on that flight are missing. Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Umran Malik, and Shubman Gill are the four players he feels should have been on the squad.Also Read - Virat Kohli Peaking at The Right Time Ahead of T20 WC? Ex-NZ And RCB Star Ross Taylor

“There is no out-of-the-box thinking. I would have picked Umran Malik because of his speed. He is a guy who is bowling 150kmph; you’ve got to pick him now, you can’t pick him when he becomes a 130kmph bowler,” said Vengsarkar. “Shreyas Iyer is in good form and he missed out. Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill should also be on the team. I am impressed with Gill.” Also Read - Umran Malik Trends On Twitter As Reports of Jasprit Bumrah Being Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup Emerge Online, See Tweets

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out for the T20 World Cup and if that was not concerning already – Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has also been ruled out as per news agency Press Trust of India reported on Thursday citing the BCCI sources. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi Feels Pakistan Needs a Finisher Like Hardik Pandya

Bumrah’s ouster from the mega cricket event comes as a huge setback for the Indian team. The ICC T20 World Cup begins on October 16 with 16 countries participating. Bumrah, who has played 60 twenty-twenty internationals, has been ruled out due to back stress fracture.