Dubai: Ahead of the mega-battle between India and Pakistan, MS Dhoni was seen passing batting tips to Virat Kohli. It is no secret that Dhoni and Kohli share a close bond, thanks to their time in the Indian dressing-room. It is being reckoned that Dhoni as a mentor for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup would prove to be a gamechanger. His presence can already be seen.

It’s almost for India ⚔️ Pakistan and @imVkohli & @msdhoni are making their last-minute preps! Catch all the inside stories from Team India’s camp before #INDvPAK only on #FollowTheBlues: Today, 9 AM & 12 PM | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/IRyUMhdJBj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 24, 2021

During a pre-tournament media interaction organised by the ICC, Kohli, who is still chasing a world title as skipper of the Indian team, expressed his delight at Dhoni's appointment.

Kohli said Dhoni was a mentor for most of the players in the current squad when they started their careers under his captaincy.

“He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself to be back in that environment. He has always been a mentor for all of us when we were starting our careers through till the time he was with the team,” Kohli said during the media session.

The Indian captain said that Dhoni’s “eye for intricate details” and “practical advice” will help in enhancing the confidence of the squad in the T20 World Cup.

“Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit. His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent.

India would start favourites against Pakistan given their recent form and then their past record against the arch-rivals. But again, it is T20 and things could happen quickly – hence nothing can be predicted.