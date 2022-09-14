Mumbai: The much-awaited India World Cup team was announced a couple of days back by the Board of Control of Cricket in India. While the team was on expected lines with senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah and T20 specialist Harshal Patel making a comeback to the mix, Ravindra Jadeja not there would hurt Rohit Sharma’s side in Australia. Also, a few names like Sanju Samson and Mohammed Shami were missing and that made the news.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: 'Virat Kohli Could Retire After T20 World Cup' - Shoaib Akhtar Makes BOLD Prediction

In the 15-member India squad, there are players who may be featured in their last T20 World Cup. The names include:

Ravichandra Ashwin: The 35-year-old senior spinner may be playing his last T20 World Cup. He has the experience and has been an asset to the side. His economy rate of 6.10 in the last 10 T20Is is the best among Indian spinners with a minimum of 10 wickets since 2021.

Dinesh Karthik: An year back, Karthik was nowhere in the picture of making it to the Indian squad. Now, he would be traveling to Australia as part of the squad for the T20 WC. Life has changed for him thanks to his brilliance in the IPL. Given the fact that he is 37 and there are other keepers in the waiting – this would surely be his last.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: His case is a little dicey. If his form is good, he could very well play the next one. Over the past few months, Bhuvneshwar has grown into the role of the senior pacer on the side, and Jasprit Bumrah’s absence has played a part in it.

India’s T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.