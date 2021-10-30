Dubai: Young Rashid Khan is a superstar and he gave a testament to that on Friday when he interacted with Pakistan cricketers after the heartbreaking loss in Dubai. It is something MS Dhoni is often seen doing, Rashid maybe, passed a few tips to the young Pakistani players after the match.Also Read - Mohammad Nabi Fumes at Journalist For Asking Question on Afghanistan-Pakistan Diplomatic Ties; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Rashid was one of the best bowlers for Afghanistan on the night as he picked up two crucial wickets and conceded merely 26 runs. He picked up the big wickets of Babar Azam and Mohammed Hafeez. Also Read - Salman Butt Wants Hardik Pandya to be Dropped From Playing XI For New Zealand Clash

The moment where Rashid interacts with Pakistani cricketers is being loved by fans who are reacting on social space. Here is how fans are reacting: Also Read - Will Virat Kohli & Co Pick Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan And Ravi Ashwin in Playing 11 For do-or-Die Super 12 Match?

Today I am forced to say that @rashidkhan_19 has no competition. He is one of the greatest spinners in the world.

Keep it up bro, huge love and support.❤

Fan from Pak.❤#PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/ndRz6UBSry — ik_____securi_tea (@ik_khan_) October 30, 2021

Well played Pakistan

And appreciation for Rashid khan#PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/DSBfJLUSHX — Muhammad Ali (@Ali_6515) October 30, 2021

Pakistanis be humble today we are having a Match with our brothers not enemies #PakvsAfg #PakvsAfghanistan no matter what the results are remember at the end its the game only! #PakvsAfghanistan@rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/5WqBPWKIeN — Zohaib Abid (@zohaibthinks) October 29, 2021

During the game, Rashid also became the fastest to 100 T20I wickets in 53 innings. Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga had held the previous record by completing his century in 76 matches ahead of New Zealand seamer Tim Southee (82) and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (83). They are also the only four bowlers to bag 100 wickets in the shortest format of international cricket.