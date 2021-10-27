Karachi: In what would come as a surprise for fans, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was asked to leave a TV show midway by the host after he had a disagreement with him. Akhtar was a part of a show alongside greats like David Gower and Sir Vivian Richards where the ongoing T20 World Cup was being discussed. The disagreement was over Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, the host did not agree with what Akhtar said.Also Read - ENG vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints - England vs Bangladesh, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's Group 1 T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 7:30 PM IST October 27 Wednesday

"You're being a little rude and I don't want to say this: but if you're being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air," Dr Nauman Niaz told Akhtar live on-air.

After the break, they both try to sort out. Please see my earlier tweet when they exchanged harsh words during the live transmission. pic.twitter.com/kXA06Armxn — Kamran Malik (@Kamran_KIMS) October 26, 2021

Calling the host ‘rude’ and ‘abnoxious’, Akhtar has asked for a clarification on this.

He tweeted: “Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify Dr. noman was abnoxious and rude wen he asked me to leave the show, it was embarrassing specially wen u have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries”.

Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify.dr noman was abnoxious and rude wen he asked me to leave the show,it was embarrassing specially wen u have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

“and seniors and millions watching. I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling dr nomans leg with this mutual understanding that dr noman will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show, which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice,” he wrote in the second tweet.